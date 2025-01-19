AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Deaths in Colombia rebel violence double to 60, ombudsman says

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2025 10:18am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BOGOTA: The death toll from rebel-related violence in a key drug trafficking region of Colombia has doubled to 60, the government’s human rights ombudsman said on Saturday.

The ombudsman’s office posted on social media that about 60 people have died violently, 32 were kidnapped and hundreds were displaced due to conflict in recent days between the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) and the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

President Gustavo Petro last week accused the ELN of committing a war crime in the attacks, and suspended peace talks with the group.

The ELN, in a statement on Saturday, accused a faction of the FARC of having initiated the conflict by killing civilians and committing other aggressions.

The FARC faction did not publicly respond to the allegation.

On Friday it said it had begun withdrawing its units to prevent the violence from escalating.

The Catatumbo region is considered strategic for drug trafficking because of its proximity to Venezuela, from where illegal armed groups export cocaine, security sources have said.

Petro’s government since 2022 has pursued peace negotiations with leftist guerrillas and criminal gangs founded by former right-wing paramilitaries, in a bid to end Colombia’s internal conflict.

Six decades of fighting in the Andean country has killed at least 450,000 people.

FARC dissident group says to start peace talks with Colombian govt in May

The ombudsman’s office warned that many social leaders and their families are at risk of being kidnapped or killed for opposing the ELN.

It called on the ELN and other armed groups to allow humanitarian aid into the area and to “end all attacks against the civilian population.”

Colombia FARC rebel violence National Liberation Army Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia

Comments

200 characters

Deaths in Colombia rebel violence double to 60, ombudsman says

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Read more stories