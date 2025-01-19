AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-19

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

WASHINGTON: The United States announced Saturday it would donate more than $117 million in security assistance for Lebanon’s armed forces, as the crisis-hit country seeks to implement a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The State Department said in a statement that it had convened a “virtual donors meeting” on Thursday “with partners and allies to discuss critical security assistance needed for Lebanon to fully implement the cessation of hostilities.”

It said the new assistance to Beirut would support both the country’s armed forces and internal security forces “as they work to assert Lebanese sovereignty across the country.”

Lebanon’s army chief elected president, showing regional shifts

Lebanon has struggled for years to finance its public institutions including the army following a 2019 economic crisis.

It now also faces the challenge of rebuilding the country after more than two months of war between Hezbollah and Israel ended in November. The militant group had initiated fighting over the Gaza conflict.

New Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Saturday that Israel must withdraw from his country’s south by the January 26 deadline set to fully implement the ceasefire deal, which calls for Lebanese forces to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers there. At the same time, Hezbollah is required to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure it has in the south and pull its forces back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border.

During a visit to Beirut on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would soon host an aid conference to help rebuild Lebanon after the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Earlier this week, Spain announced a 10-million-euro ($10.3-million) aid package for Lebanon’s army.

aid Lebanon military

Comments

200 characters

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Read more stories