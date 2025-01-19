AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Caucus formed to promote inclusivity, empower people with disabilities

Published 19 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Ahmad will serve as the patron of the caucus. This pioneering initiative, will be led by MPA Salma Saeed Hashmi, aims to promote inclusivity and empower individuals with disabilities.

The caucus, formed by Speaker Punjab Provincial Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan comprises a dedicated team of MPAs, including Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Ms. Rushda Lodhi, Ms. Saima Kanwal and Nadeem Qureshi, among others. This collective effort demonstrates the government’s commitment to mainstreaming differently-abled individuals and ensuring their equal participation in society.

The launch of this caucus is a testament to the Punjab government’s proactive approach to addressing the needs of differently-abled persons.

This parliamentary caucus is poised to play a vital role in shaping policies and legislation that promote inclusivity, accessibility, and empowerment of differently-abled persons in Punjab.

Expressing her gratitude Salma Hashmi thanks Punjab Speaker and Sectary Punjab Assembly

