ASO seizes smuggled goods

KARACHI: In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Karachi Customs Enforcement, aided by Sachal Rangers 91 Wing, conducted a successful raid at Yousuf Goth Terminal.

According to the details, the raid was conducted on the information received from a sensitive agency. The market value of seized goods is estimated to be Rs1.5 crore.

The confiscated items from various warehouses included 6,125kg of Permit Powder, 4,050kg of Skimmed Milk Powder, 3,775kg of Ajinomoto, 1,649kg of smuggled foreign fabric, 1,090kg of foreign chocolates and confectioneries, 72kg of coffee, 163kg of cosmetics, 300kg of bearings, 69 tires, and other miscellaneous items. All seized goods were transported to the ASO warehouse. An FIR was lodged and further investigation is in progress.

