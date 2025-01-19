AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-19

Oil prices down

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged lower on Friday but remained on course for a fourth consecutive week of gains, as the latest US sanctions on Russian energy trade added to worries about oil supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.87 per barrel by 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT), having gained 1.4% this week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $77.81 a barrel, having climbed 1.6% for the week. “Sanctions on Russia are causing tightness of supply in Europe, India and China as they scramble for supply,” Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group.

The Biden administration unveiled broader sanctions last week targeting Russian oil producers and tankers. Investors are also assessing the potential implications of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House on Monday.

Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary said he was ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil. Also weighing on oil prices were expectations of a halt in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia on ships in the Red Sea following a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Houthis’ attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing ships to make longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa for more than a year.

The Israeli security cabinet approved the deal on Friday, paving the way for the return of the first hostages from Gaza as early as Sunday. The accord was still conditional on the approval of the full cabinet, which was meeting on Friday afternoon. Expectations for increased demand lent some support to the oil market earlier on Friday.

Data this week showed inflation easing in the US, the world’s biggest economy, bolstering expectations of interest rate cuts. Traders are also assessing fresh data from China, the world’s top oil importer. Its economy fulfilled the government’s ambitions for 5% growth last year.

Oil prices US sanctions Oil

