Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

Crime incidents in capital city on the rise

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: At least 118 incidents of crime, including carjacking, robberies, and mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, in the various localities of the city were reported to different police stations during the last week.

The data collected from the police revealed that 118 incidents of crime included 65 carjacking cases, 17 incidents of street crimes [mobile phone and cash snatching cases], 31 cases of robberies, two daocites, and murder cases.

The data says that during the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Khanna, Shehzad Town, Industrial Area, Sumbal, Ramna, Aabpara, and Hummak police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station; six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station; another four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station; four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Shehzad Town police station; three motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station, as well as three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Aabpara police station.

During the last week, four cases of robbery, one case of street crime, and eight cases of auto theft were reported to Khanna police station, and robbers struck at five different places, and auto thieves stole five vehicles from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town police station.

Another eight cases included six cases of car lifting; two cases of street crime, and one case of robbery were reported to the Industrial Area police station during the last week.

Furthermore, two cases of robbery and six cases of auto theft were reported to the Sumbal police station, and auto thieves stole three vehicles and robbers struck at five places in the limits of the Ramna police station.

