Sports

Mbappe improving every game: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 06:43pm

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed “humble” striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday, saying the French forward was improving, and increasingly involved, in every match.

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar struggled to find his top level after completing his dream move last summer but now has 16 goals in 29 games across all competitions.

Mbappe has scored in all three finals Madrid have played this season, in the European and Spanish Super Cups and the Intercontinental Cup.

The 26-year-old netted fine solo goals in both of his last two matches and will look to continue his recent form when the Spanish champions host Las Palmas in La Liga on Sunday.

Erling Haaland signs 10-year contract with Man City until 2034

“I think every day that passes he looks to be more and more involved, above all for what he does on the pitch,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“I think his attitude off the pitch has not changed, he’s always very calm, always available, very humble.

“I think his involvement on the pitch has risen a lot, he’s showing a very high level and that helps us obviously, it helps everyone… every game it seems like he gets better and better.”

Second in La Liga, Madrid are a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who visit Leganes later Saturday.

Ancelotti said Austrian defender David Alaba was likely to appear as a substitute against Las Palmas, having not played since suffering a severe knee injury in December 2023.

The coach also suggested Brazilian teenager Endrick would be on the bench despite scoring twice to rescue the team in extra-time against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday.

“The idea is to play with those who have been regulars, Brahim (Diaz), Mbappe and Rodrygo,” said Ancelotti, with key forward Vinicius Junior suspended.

