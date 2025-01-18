AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany could send troops to future Ukraine buffer zone: minister

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:20pm

BERLIN: Germany’s defence minister said he was open to sending German soldiers to Ukraine to help secure a demilitarised zone there if a ceasefire were agreed with Russia, in remarks published Saturday.

In an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Boris Pistorius also said Germany should aim to spend around three percent of GDP on defence.

US President-elect Donald Trump wants members of the NATO military alliance to devote five percent of their national output on defence, a demand that has already been rejected as too high by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Asked about a possible deployment of German troops to help secure a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine if one were agreed, Pistorius said: “We’re the largest NATO partner in Europe. We’ll obviously have a role to play.”

German foreign minister criticises Scholz for blocking more Ukraine aid, report says

He said the issue would “be discussed in due time”.

Trump, who takes office on Monday, said during his election campaign he could end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in fewer than 24 hours. His camp has since indicated that he needs more time.

Discussions could nevertheless start soon, notably with a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Ukraine is not currently in a position of sufficient strength to start any peace negotiations with Russia, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte said on Monday.

Pistorius said Russia was currently occupying “18 or 19 percent of Ukrainian territory”. But despite nearly three years of war, it had “not gained more” than that and had suffered “extensive losses in its own army” in the attempt.

The United States claimed recently that Moscow had lost nearly 1,500 men a day in November.

Asked about the contribution Germany should make towards NATO defence spending, Pistorius said: “We should be talking more about three percent than two.”

Germany currently devotes around two percent of its GDP to defence.

On January 9, Chancellor Olaf Scholz rebuffed Trump’s demand for NATO members to raise defence spending to five percent of GDP.

For Germany, that would mean finding an additional 150 billion euros every year, he said.

NATO Germany Ukraine Ukraine conflict Boris Pistorius

Comments

200 characters

Germany could send troops to future Ukraine buffer zone: minister

PM Shehbaz welcomes Pakistan’s inclusion in WEF’s Digital FDI Initiative

FM Dar directs efficient, timely assistance to Pakistani victims of Moroccan boat tragedy

Pakistani, Chinese companies ink $250mn MoUs to boost medical sector

Trump administration plans mass immigrant arrests next week

Lebanon president says Israel must withdraw from south by January 26 deadline

Noman Ali, Sajid Khan help Pakistan dominate West Indies in spin battle

Two judges shot dead at Iran’s supreme court

5 more ministries to be examined for rightsizing

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

Read more stories