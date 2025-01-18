AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US TikTok ban looms as Trump seeks last-ditch solution

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 01:21pm

WASHINGTON: TikTok says it will “go dark” in the United States on Sunday, threatening access to the app for 170 million users, unless the government provides assurances that a law mandating its sale or ban won’t be used to punish service providers.

After months of legal tussles, the US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that would ban the popular video-sharing platform in the name of national security, unless its Chinese owners reach an 11th-hour deal to sell it to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

Only months after overwhelmingly backing the law, lawmakers and officials were now fretting about the ban, with all eyes on whether US President-elect Donald Trump can swoop in and find a way to save the app.

From teenage dancers to grandmothers sharing cooking tips, TikTok has been embraced for its ability to transform ordinary users into global celebrities when a video goes viral.

It is also appreciated by Trump, who has credited the app with connecting him to younger voters, contributing to his election victory in November.

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok from January 19

Trump discussed TikTok with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and said he would need more time to find a solution.

“My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!” Trump said in a social media post.

Late on Friday, however, TikTok said its US services would “go dark” unless the Biden administration “immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement” of the law calling for the platform’s ban.

The administration of outgoing President Joe Biden, who leaves office on Monday, has said it will leave the matter to Trump’s incoming government.

After the court defeat, TikTok CEO Shou Chew appealed to Trump, thanking him for his “commitment to work with us to find a solution.”

Trump “truly understands our platform,” he added.

TikTok has been lobbying furiously to thwart the law’s implementation, with Chew set to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The law requires Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, blocking new downloads. The companies could face penalties of up to $5,000 per user who can access the app.

Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s servers, would also be under legal obligation to enforce the ban.

None of the companies responded to requests for comment.

Offers for TikTok

The law allows a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but TikTok owner ByteDance has flatly refused any sale.

Frank McCourt, the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner, has made an offer to purchase TikTok’s US activity and said he’s “ready to work with the company and President Trump to complete a deal.”

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary, who is involved in that offer, told Fox News that ByteDance was offered $20 billion for TikTok’s US operation.

He acknowledged the legal uncertainty over the case, with it remaining an open question whether an executive order by Trump to halt the ban would override the law.

“Congress wrote this law to be virtually president-proof,” warned Adam Kovacevich, chief executive of industry trade group Chamber of Progress.

Sarah Kreps, professor of government and law at Cornell University, said, “If an executive order conflicts with an existing law, the law takes precedence, and the order can be struck down by the courts.”

If TikTok is forced into a shutdown, its US-based rivals Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts would benefit.

Thousands of worried TikTok users have protectively turned to Xiaohongshu (“Little Red Book”), a Chinese social media network similar to Instagram.

Nicknamed “Red Note” by its American users, it was the most downloaded app on the US Apple Store this week.

TikTok US Supreme Court

Comments

200 characters

US TikTok ban looms as Trump seeks last-ditch solution

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

Sinclair, Warrican spin Pakistan to 230 all out in first Test

Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Read more stories