AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Lucky loser’ Lys makes history to reach Australian Open last 16

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 01:16pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Eva Lys called it “an insane story” and life-changing after the German made history on Saturday by reaching the last 16 and a date with Iga Swiatek.

The 128th-ranked Lys fought back from a set down to become the first women’s singles “lucky loser” to reach the fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988.

The 23-year-old defeated Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and faces a daunting clash with the second seed and five-time Grand Slam champion on Monday.

A tennis tournament lucky loser is a player who does not get through qualifying for the main draw but is later awarded a berth following another player’s withdrawal, usually because of illness or injury.

“It definitely doesn’t feel real for me right now,” said Ukraine-born Lys, who had her flight booked and bags packed before getting a reprieve.

Swiatek backed by ‘Australian Open 2025 Girls Edition’ at Melbourne Park

“I don’t know when the realisation will kick in. It’s definitely just an amazing situation to be in, especially knowing that I was a lucky loser.”

It has been a whirlwind few days for Lys.

She lost in the final round of qualifying in Melbourne last week, her hopes of making the first major of the year seemingly over.

But she hung about in case another player would drop out and 13th seed Anna Kalinskaya did just that on Tuesday, giving Lys a lifeline.

She said she had just 10 minutes’ warning before defeating home player Kimberly Birrell in straight sets in the first round, then beat Varvara Gracheva of France.

“It’s definitely an insane story,” said Lys, who is enjoying easily her best run at a major and will need to reschedule her flight again – she had booked it for Sunday.

“How it happened, how fast it happened. It’s been just a couple of days that have totally changed my life,” she added.

Australian Open Eva Lys

Comments

200 characters

‘Lucky loser’ Lys makes history to reach Australian Open last 16

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

Sinclair, Warrican spin Pakistan to 230 all out in first Test

Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Read more stories