Published 18 Jan, 2025

Trump’s economic plans could cause inflation: IMF

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s economic plans risk reigniting US inflation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told AFP, a few days before the president-elect returns to the White House.

Trump’s proposals to hike tariffs and curtail immigration would likely constrain the supply side of the economy and push up prices, Gourinchas said in an interview.

Other proposals the president-elect has floated, such as cutting red tape and taxes, could also fuel inflation by boosting demand, he added.

“The bottom line is, when we look at the risk for the US, we see an upside risk on inflation,” he said.

Gourinchas spoke to AFP at the IMF’s headquarters in Washington ahead of the publication of its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Friday.

In the WEO update, which did not account for Trump’s proposals due to policy “uncertainty,” the IMF raised its forecast for global growth and sharply hiked its outlook for the US economy.

Many economists see Trump’s tariff and immigration plans as inflationary, but Trump and his advisors have pushed back, arguing that the overall package of measures he plans to enact should help keep prices in check.

Traders have pared back the number of rate cuts they expect the US Federal Reserve to make in 2025, assigning a roughly 80 percent chance that it will make no more than two quarter-point cuts this year, according to data from CME Group.

