AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-18

Europe’s shares in longest weekly winning streak

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended on a positive note on Friday, benefiting from a broad-based rally which was fuelled by declining government bond yields and encouraging economic data from China, with the STOXX 600 logging its fourth straight weekly rise.

The benchmark index, which rose by 0.7%, recorded a more than 2% gain over the week, achieving its fourth consecutive week of advances, its longest winning streak since Aug. 26 last year.

Most STOXX sub-sectors were trading higher, with rate-sensitive sectors, like construction and industrials boosting the index, rising 1.6% and 1.5% respectively.

Meanwhile, data showed euro zone consumer inflation for December in line with expectations.

The European Central Bank’s Frank Elderson said it is not yet done lowering interest rates, but the timing and size of any future policy easing is not yet certain, Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported.

Euro zone benchmark German bond yields were on track for their first weekly drop since early December 2024.

Investor confidence received an additional lift from China’s economic performance, which while aligned with the government’s target of 5% growth for the previous year, was unbalanced. This also boosted the basic resources sector, which rose by 2%

UK’s FTSE 100 outperformed its continental peers, gaining 1.3% to close at an all-time high.

British retail sales fell unexpectedly in December, adding to a run of downbeat economic indicators that are likely to further boost expectations for a Bank of England interest rate cut next month.

The only sector in the red was healthcare, which fell 0.8%. Barclays said it was cautious on European pharmaceuticals and life sciences, predicting a challenging first-half of the year.

Throughout the week, European equities thrived as global markets responded favourably to a slowdown in US core inflation. This left the door open for potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, further enhancing market optimism.

Positive earnings from Cartier-owner Richemont on Thursday spurred a rally amongst luxury heavyweights such as LVMH, Kering and Swatch, giving a leg up to the broader index.

European shares European Central Bank

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s shares in longest weekly winning streak

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Revolving fund accounts: Accounting procedure revised

Dec FCA: CPPA-G seeks negative adjustment of Rs1.03/unit

Read more stories