AIRLINK 204.56 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (1.82%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FCCL 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.11%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FLYNG 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
HUBC 136.61 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.73%)
HUMNL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.35%)
OGDC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.21%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.39%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 190.80 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (1.97%)
PRL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.47%)
PTC 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (6.43%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.56%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
TRG 68.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.61%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
BR100 12,136 Increased By 187.3 (1.57%)
BR30 37,216 Increased By 848.7 (2.33%)
KSE100 115,277 Increased By 1440.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 36,292 Increased By 529.7 (1.48%)
European shares on track for fourth straight weekly gain as yields fall

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:14pm

European shares advanced in broad-based gains on Friday as government bond yields continued to ease, keeping the STOXX 600 on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% as of 0815 GMT, on track for a more than 1.5% jump for the week.

Construction and materials stocks rose 0.8%, amongst the top STOXX sub-sectors, while utilities added 0.7%. Yields across European government bonds eased, with the yield on the 10-year bund last at 2.494%, down for the third straight day.

UK’s FTSE 100 outperformed its continental peers, gaining 0.8% after British retail sales fell unexpectedly in December, adding to a run of downbeat economic indicators that are likely to further boost expectations for a Bank of England interest rate cut next month.

European stocks see off holiday-shortened week lower

Glencore gained 1.9%, while Rio Tinto’s London-listed shares were up 1.2%.

Glencore approached Rio Tinto late last year about combining the two big copper producers but the discussions are no longer active, Reuters reported.

European shares

