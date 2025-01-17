AIRLINK 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.54%)
Shakeel and Rizwan fifties revive Pakistan after Seales treble

AFP Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 06:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan hit unbeaten half-centuries to help Pakistan overcome Jayden Seales’ three-wicket burst and reach 143-4 on the opening day of the first Test in Multan on Friday.

After fog wiped out the morning session’s play, home captain Shan Masood’s decision to bat at Multan Cricket Stadium appeared to backfire as Pakistan slumped to 46-4 when Seales dismissed Babar Azam caught behind.

Shakeel (56) and Rizwan (51) propped up Pakistan with a 97-run stand for the unbroken fifth wicket before bad light stopped play.

West Indies began with Gudakesh Motie’s left-arm spin on a track that offered significant turn for a first-day wicket, but it was Seales who dented Pakistan’s top order.

Opener Muhammad Hurraira made six before edging one to West Indies wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, who also made his test debut in the match.

Kamran Ghulam (five) fell lbw after not offering a shot to an incoming delivery from Seales, who went on to dismiss Babar caught behind.

Pakistan aim to finish ICC Test Championship 2023-25 on a high note

After a lengthy chat with Saud, Babar, who made eight, decided to review the decision. Replays confirmed he had nicked the ball and Pakistan lost a review.

“We need to continue bowling the good balls,” Seales told broadcasters after the day’s play.

“As spinners or as fast bowlers, there’s always something in the pitch for us. It’s a matter of just bowling our good balls for as long as possible.

“I think 250-odd is probably a good score on this pitch.”

