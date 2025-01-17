AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz slaps down Borges to reach second week at Australian Open

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 11:38am

MELBOURNE: Third seed Carlos Alcaraz dropped his first set of the tournament but still safely secured his passage into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 victory over Nuno Borges on Friday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has quietly but authoritatively gone about his business in the first week at Melbourne as teenagers ousted seeds, Jannik Sinner progressed in his title defence and Novak Djokovic in his quest for a 25th major crown.

Two conversions from four break points were enough for him to take the first set, one from one handed him the second, before the experienced Portuguese number one snatched the momentum back at the end of the third.

Borges blew one set point at 6-5 by going long with a return but made no mistake in the tiebreak to claim the set and leave Alcaraz seething in his chair.

The four-times Grand Slam champion came out in the fourth set like a man on a mission, breaking at the first opportunity for 2-0 with a spectacular over-the-shoulder pass from the back of the court.

A huge roar of “Vamos!” echoed over the sunbathed Rod Laver Arena and from that point Alcaraz’s place in the fourth round for the 11th time in 16 Grand Slam campaigns looked assured.

The remainder of the set from Alcaraz was venomous serving, a few sumptuous drop shots and the customary barrage of forehand winners, the 35th of which brought up match point after just under three hours on court.

“I missed Rod Laver Arena,” Alcaraz said after the world number 33 had dumped the final shot of the match into the net.

“I’m just really happy to be able to play here once again and show my best tennis here. It’s been a pleasure whenever I step on this court, it’s a beautiful court. The last time I played here, I lost so I really wanted a win here.”

Carlos Alcaraz masters another lefthander in speedy Nishioka win

Alcaraz will next face Britain’s Jack Draper or local hopeful Aleks Vukic in the fourth round on Sunday.

He already has two Wimbledon crowns and one title each at the US and French Open so the Australian Open, where his best result was his quarter-final appearance last year, would count as his least successful Grand Slam.

Tattoos commemorate his triumphs at the other three majors and Alcaraz confirmed he has plans for a bit more ink if he wins the title in Melbourne.

“It’ll be a kangaroo,” he said on court to cheers from the crowd.

Australian Open Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open title 2025 Australian Open

Comments

200 characters

Carlos Alcaraz slaps down Borges to reach second week at Australian Open

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Oil up, heads for 4th weekly gain as US sanctions hit supply

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

Read more stories