Japan foreign minister to highlight defence spending, investment at Trump inaugural

TOKYO: Japan’s foreign minister said on Friday he would highlight the economic and national security value that the United States’ key Asian ally offers during his visit to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

During his four-day stay beginning Sunday, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will be the first senior Japanese official to meet members of the incoming president’s governing team.

Iwaya said he was likely to meet with Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Senator Marco Rubio, who is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Iwaya said Japan’s commitment to allocating 2% of gross domestic product to defence by 2027, in line with its national security strategy, was steadily progressing.

“Japan’s status as the leading US investor over the past five years also demonstrates our contributions,” Iwaya said at a regular press briefing.

“I will thoroughly explain and ensure understanding of these efforts,” he added.

Despite Japan’s deep economic and security ties with the US, including a decades-long military alliance that provides Washington with military bases on China’s doorstep, Tokyo is unsure whether Japanese goods, such as automobiles, will be subject to the trade tariffs that Trump has said he will impose on imports.

Iwaya, who is making his first visit to the US since taking up his post in October, said his trip will pave the way for a first meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which is expected to take place next month.