AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
FCCL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.88%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.91%)
HUBC 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.32%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.47%)
OGDC 221.77 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.38%)
PACE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
PRL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.83%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.19%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.06%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.34%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
TRG 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,107 Increased By 158.6 (1.33%)
BR30 37,044 Increased By 676.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 114,857 Increased By 1020 (0.9%)
KSE30 36,170 Increased By 408.2 (1.14%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s benchmark indexes set to open little changed

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 10:43am

India’s benchmark indexes are expected to open largely flat on Friday as investors assess the quarterly results of heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and Axis Bank.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,322 as of 7:59 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open near Thursday’s close of 23,311.8.

Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose about 0.4% each in the previous session after underlying US inflation softened in December, boosting the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Financials lead rise in Indian shares

This could spur foreign investments into emerging markets such as India.

Reliance Industries, the second-heaviest stock on the benchmarks, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, while No.2 IT firm Infosys raised its revenue forecast and highlighted early signs of a pick-up in discretionary spending by its US clients.

Shares of private lender Axis Bank could fall on Friday after the company missed its quarterly profit forecast on slower loan growth and a rise in bad loan provisions.

All three companies announced their results after Indian market hours on Thursday.

Other Asian markets were off to a muted start, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.2%, while Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, pulling back from their biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 6 on Wednesday.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s benchmark indexes set to open little changed

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Stock rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Oil up, heads for 4th weekly gain as US sanctions hit supply

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

Read more stories