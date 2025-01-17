AIRLINK 202.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.85%)
BOP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FLYNG 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
HUBC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.74%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
MLCF 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.5%)
OGDC 220.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.75%)
PACE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 189.10 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.06%)
PRL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 103.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.44%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
SYM 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.78%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
TRG 68.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.69%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,024 Increased By 75.8 (0.63%)
BR30 36,760 Increased By 392.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 114,272 Increased By 435.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,928 Increased By 166 (0.46%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prospect of Fed rates cut to help Indian rupee amid Trump worries

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:33am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, on Friday, will likely get support from remarks by a Federal Reserve official that the central bank may deliver more rate cuts this year than forecasted in December, which spurred a further dip in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open unchanged-to-marginally higher from its close of 86.55 per U.S. dollar in the previous session.

Asian currencies were mostly higher, with the Chinese yuan ticking higher as the country’s economic growth beat forecasts.

There are “a few positives” for the rupee to begin the day with, a currency trader at a bank said.

However, “the big risk (U.S. President-elect Donald Trump) is now here” and “it’s difficult to see” rupee recovering by much, he said. Trump’s inauguration is on Jan. 20.

The rupee is down 0.7% since last Friday, heading for its eleventh straight weekly decline. Since Trump’s election victory in early November, the rupee has slid nearly 3% amid near non-stop stress.

India’s weak growth in the September quarter, expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may cut borrowing costs soon, and a central bank that seems more willing to allow the currency to depreciate have extenuated the rupee’s plight.

Indian rupee may not build on recovery despite renewed Fed rate-cut hopes

The rally in oil prices to kick off 2025 has given investors one more reason to avoid the rupee.

Among the multiple headwinds, there was good news recently, with U.S. core inflation, retail sales and initial jobless claims data renewing hopes that the Fed may cut rates more than the two times that they projected in December.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said three or four rate cuts this year are still possible if economic data weakens further.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Prospect of Fed rates cut to help Indian rupee amid Trump worries

Make no case on weak grounds, PM tells FBR

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

Read more stories