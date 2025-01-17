PTA, MoC sign memo in advancing digital ecosystem

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and enabling trade through technological innovation.

The MoU establishes key areas of cooperation, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, while emphasising knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering a competitive environment for businesses and consumers. It also focuses on promoting cross-border trade to enhance business efficiency and competitiveness.

Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) reaffirmed the PTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration for a thriving digital society.

MoC Secretary Jawad Paul highlighted the PTA’s vital role in supporting e-commerce through robust digital infrastructure and promoting digital inclusion.

The signing ceremony, attended by senior officials from both organisations, including PTA Director General (Strategy and Development) Ehsan Yar Khan and MoC Executive Director General Muhammad Ashraf, formalise the agreement.

This partnership is poised to strengthen Pakistan’s digital trade ecosystem, enhancing economic resilience and driving societal progress.

