AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-01-17

PTA, MoC sign memo in advancing digital ecosystem

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and enabling trade through technological innovation.

The MoU establishes key areas of cooperation, including e-commerce, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, while emphasising knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering a competitive environment for businesses and consumers. It also focuses on promoting cross-border trade to enhance business efficiency and competitiveness.

Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) reaffirmed the PTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration for a thriving digital society.

MoC Secretary Jawad Paul highlighted the PTA’s vital role in supporting e-commerce through robust digital infrastructure and promoting digital inclusion.

The signing ceremony, attended by senior officials from both organisations, including PTA Director General (Strategy and Development) Ehsan Yar Khan and MoC Executive Director General Muhammad Ashraf, formalise the agreement.

This partnership is poised to strengthen Pakistan’s digital trade ecosystem, enhancing economic resilience and driving societal progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTA mou cybersecurity digital ecosystem Hafeezur Rehman (retired)

Comments

200 characters

PTA, MoC sign memo in advancing digital ecosystem

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories