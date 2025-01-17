Education, transport and infrastructure: Sindh Cabinet approves major reforms

KARACHI: During a four-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, made several significant decisions, including the recruitment of 195 teachers, the creation of 700 more teachers positions, the approval of amendments to the education board laws and the operation of 100 electric buses in the city on a rent-to-own basis.

The cabinet also urged the federal government to initiate Flood Protection Plan IV on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the education department to develop a Transgender Education Policy and granted a tax exemption on Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) fees for K-IV procurement.

The meeting took place at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, and other relevant secretaries.

Recruitment of teachers: The provincial cabinet was informed that to enhance the quality and standard of education, the Teaching License Policy was approved in 2023. Sindh is the first province in the country to introduce this policy.

Following the Teaching License Policy, a test was conducted in March 2024 through the third-party Sukkur IBA, in which both pre-service (fresh candidates) and in-service teachers participated. A rigorous assessment was carried out, with a total of 4,000 candidates appearing for the test. Only 646 candidates (195 fresh candidates and 451 in-service teachers) qualified by achieving high standards of 50 or more marks in both content and pedagogy sections.

The cabinet was informed that 700 new posts of Elementary School Teachers (EST) at BS-16 were created specifically for in-service and pre-service candidates who hold teaching licenses. However, the finance department has only included 352 of these posts in the budget, leaving 348 posts yet to be reflected to accommodate all teaching license holders. The CM directed finance department to clear 348 posts.

Regarding the 195 fresh teaching license holders, the cabinet granted them a time exemption for the written test, referring them to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) for interviews for their appointments against the vacant EST (BPS-16) positions.

Amendments in Education Board laws: Amendments to the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bill -2024 and the Sindh Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1972 were also discussed. The amendments include the inclusion of members from civil society, headmasters, and principal representatives on the board.

Under these amendments, the government will have the authority to remove any board member and will not allow any benefits, allowances, or concessions to individuals working there. The Chairman will hold office for a term of three years from the date of their appointment and will be eligible for reappointment for additional specified periods.

The Chairman will be appointed by the Controlling Authority through either a direct recruitment process or by transfer from among cadre officers of BPS-19/20, on terms and conditions determined by the authority.

Electric Buses for Karachi: The cabinet was informed that the National Energy & Transport Corporation (NE&TC) has submitted a proposal for a total of 8,000 electric buses (EB), which will be implemented in phases. In Phase 1, 500 buses are planned for the first year, with 50 already operational. Phase 2 will introduce an additional 1,500 buses, and Phase 3 will see 4,000 to 6,000 buses deployed over the next four years, along with the development of charging infrastructure, depots, and bus stations. A solar plant of up to 1 GW (Giga Watt) is also expected to be completed by the end of Phase 3.

On May 30, 2024, the proposal for a pilot project comprising 50 electric buses (12 meters each) on a rent-to-own model was approved. Under this model, NETC will procure and supply the buses at a specified cost per kilometer, covering a defined distance per annum. The buses are currently operational on four major routes in Karachi. An Independent Expert has been appointed to monitor all aspects of the project, including technical, financial, and legal considerations.

The cabinet approved a contract agreement between the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) and NETC for the supply, construction, operation, and maintenance of 100 electric buses on a rent-to-own basis. The cabinet also allocated Rs 412.50 million for the last quarter of the fiscal year (April-June 2025) and Rs 1.65 billion annually (for eight years) for monthly payments related to the 100 electric buses.

National Flood Protection Plan IV (NFPP-IV): The Sindh cabinet has urged the federal government to finance Flood Protection Plan IV on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis. The cabinet was informed that the Ministry of Water Resources had requested the Sindh government to comment on limiting federal financing to federal entities’ projects. Proposed federal financing has been capped at Rs. 77.533 billion, making up 9.4% of the total estimated cost of Rs. 824.5 billion.

Sindh Transgender Education Policy (STEP): Discussing STEP, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a policy that is free from all forms of discrimination. He noted that the transgender community in Pakistan has very limited access to education. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics 2023 census report, the literacy rate of transgender individuals at the national level is 40.15 pc, while in Sindh it is 34.16 per cent. In rural areas, the literacy rate drops to 19.52%, compared to 42.42pc in urban areas.

The Chief Minister directed Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah to develop a policy for Free and Compulsory Education for Transgender Individuals. As per Section 8 of the relevant Act, free and compulsory education shall be provided to transgender individuals without discrimination, as guaranteed under Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. This policy is to be submitted to the cabinet.

