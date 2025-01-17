WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 16, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Jan-25 14-Jan-25 13-Jan-25 10-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105101 0.105335 0.105558 0.10512 Euro 0.793695 0.791128 0.789263 0.794245 Japanese yen 0.004876 0.004902 0.004866 U.K. pound 0.942263 0.940975 0.937356 0.947675 U.S. dollar 0.770578 0.772209 0.773939 0.770812 Algerian dinar 0.005679 0.005679 0.005686 0.005669 Australian dollar 0.477373 0.47792 0.474657 0.477441 Botswana pula 0.054865 0.054827 0.054718 0.054805 Brazilian real 0.12764 0.127291 0.126724 0.126448 Brunei dollar 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294 Canadian dollar 0.537588 0.537338 0.537047 Chilean peso 0.000767 0.000762 0.000767 0.000768 Czech koruna 0.031469 0.031299 0.031289 0.031665 Danish krone 0.106378 0.106039 0.105792 0.106458 Indian rupee 0.008908 0.008922 0.008954 0.008974 Israeli New Shekel 0.212808 0.212671 0.210768 0.210317 Korean won 0.000527 0.000525 0.00053 0.000529 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49661 2.50108 2.50587 Malaysian ringgit 0.171012 0.171545 0.171643 0.171539 Mauritian rupee 0.016367 0.01629 0.016293 0.016359 Mexican peso 0.037612 0.037702 0.037207 0.037229 New Zealand dollar 0.431524 0.432283 0.430736 0.431077 Norwegian krone 0.067817 0.067506 0.067406 0.067555 Omani rial 2.0041 2.00835 2.01285 Peruvian sol 0.204886 0.204667 0.205071 Philippine peso 0.013162 0.013164 0.013265 0.013174 Polish zloty 0.186445 0.185369 0.184693 0.186119 Qatari riyal 0.211697 0.212145 0.212621 Russian ruble 0.007495 0.007465 0.007535 0.007563 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205487 0.205922 0.206384 Singapore dollar 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294 South African rand 0.040795 0.040738 0.040374 0.040704 Swedish krona 0.069008 0.068722 0.068599 0.069083 Swiss franc 0.844932 0.842517 0.844174 0.843339 Thai baht 0.022172 0.022258 0.022256 0.022278 Trinidadian dollar 0.114087 0.114264 0.114464 0.113896 U.A.E. dirham 0.209824 0.210268 0.210739 Uruguayan peso 0.017494 0.017565 0.017558 0.017534 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

