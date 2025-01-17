WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 16, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Jan-25 14-Jan-25 13-Jan-25 10-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105101 0.105335 0.105558 0.10512
Euro 0.793695 0.791128 0.789263 0.794245
Japanese yen 0.004876 0.004902 0.004866
U.K. pound 0.942263 0.940975 0.937356 0.947675
U.S. dollar 0.770578 0.772209 0.773939 0.770812
Algerian dinar 0.005679 0.005679 0.005686 0.005669
Australian dollar 0.477373 0.47792 0.474657 0.477441
Botswana pula 0.054865 0.054827 0.054718 0.054805
Brazilian real 0.12764 0.127291 0.126724 0.126448
Brunei dollar 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294
Canadian dollar 0.537588 0.537338 0.537047
Chilean peso 0.000767 0.000762 0.000767 0.000768
Czech koruna 0.031469 0.031299 0.031289 0.031665
Danish krone 0.106378 0.106039 0.105792 0.106458
Indian rupee 0.008908 0.008922 0.008954 0.008974
Israeli New Shekel 0.212808 0.212671 0.210768 0.210317
Korean won 0.000527 0.000525 0.00053 0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49661 2.50108 2.50587
Malaysian ringgit 0.171012 0.171545 0.171643 0.171539
Mauritian rupee 0.016367 0.01629 0.016293 0.016359
Mexican peso 0.037612 0.037702 0.037207 0.037229
New Zealand dollar 0.431524 0.432283 0.430736 0.431077
Norwegian krone 0.067817 0.067506 0.067406 0.067555
Omani rial 2.0041 2.00835 2.01285
Peruvian sol 0.204886 0.204667 0.205071
Philippine peso 0.013162 0.013164 0.013265 0.013174
Polish zloty 0.186445 0.185369 0.184693 0.186119
Qatari riyal 0.211697 0.212145 0.212621
Russian ruble 0.007495 0.007465 0.007535 0.007563
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205487 0.205922 0.206384
Singapore dollar 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294
South African rand 0.040795 0.040738 0.040374 0.040704
Swedish krona 0.069008 0.068722 0.068599 0.069083
Swiss franc 0.844932 0.842517 0.844174 0.843339
Thai baht 0.022172 0.022258 0.022256 0.022278
Trinidadian dollar 0.114087 0.114264 0.114464 0.113896
U.A.E. dirham 0.209824 0.210268 0.210739
Uruguayan peso 0.017494 0.017565 0.017558 0.017534
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
