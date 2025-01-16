AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks near flat after mixed retail sales data

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 09:17pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday following a mixed US retail sales report, as investors tried to extend a rally.

US retail sales grew 0.4 percent from November to December, a slower pace than in November but still a solid increase. From a year ago, retail sales were up 3.9 percent in December.

The data came after consumer price index figures on Wednesday eased concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 43,164.23.

Wall St surges after inflation data

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,950.07, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 19,499.71.

Major indices piled on about two percent on Wednesday following strong bank earnings and the US consumer price report.

Among individual companies, UnitedHealth Group fell 2.4 percent as it reported quarterly revenues that missed estimates.

Financial heavyweights Bank of America and Morgan Stanley added to the trove of solid bank earnings. Bank of America dipped 0.5 percent while Morgan Stanley advanced 1.3 percent.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

200 characters

US stocks near flat after mixed retail sales data

UAE confirms rollover of $2bn loan to Pakistan: SBP

PTI presents ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt: Ayaz Sadiq

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Read more stories