AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Visiting Qatar PM says to help Syria rehabilitate infrastructure

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 09:15pm
This handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, shows Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in Damascus on January 16, 2025. Photo: AFP
This handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, shows Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (R) meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in Damascus on January 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

DAMASCUS: Qatar’s prime minister vowed Thursday to support the rehabilitation of Syria’s infrastructure, devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war, during his first visit to Damascus since forces seized power last month.

“We will provide the necessary technical support to make the needed infrastructure operational again and provide support to the electricity sector,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

“The agreement includes supplying power with a capacity of 200 megawatts and gradually increasing production,” he said at a joint press conference with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Last week, Syria’s national electricity company said Qatar and Turkiye would send power ships to increase supply after the United States eased some sanctions.

Qatar “extends its hand to our Syrian brothers for future partnerships,” Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that essential needs include “continuing to provide public services to the Syrian people”.

Arab, EU diplomats in Saudi for talks on support for Syria

Unlike other Arab countries, Qatar never restored diplomatic ties with Syria under ousted president Bashar al-Assad and was one of the first to back the armed rebellion that erupted after his government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011.

Last week, a diplomatic source said Qatar was weighing a plan to provide Syria with funds after Damascus decided to increase public sector salaries.

Sheikh Mohammed, whose country was a key mediator in clinching a truce and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, also demanded Israel “immediately withdraw” from its buffer zone with Syria.

“The Israeli occupation’s seizure of the buffer zone is a reckless… act and it must immediately withdraw,” he said.

The same day Assad was toppled, Israel announced its troops were crossing the armistice line and into a UN-patrolled buffer zone that has separated Israeli and Syrian forces on the strategic Golan Heights since 1974.

Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967, later annexing the territory in a move largely unrecognised by the international community.

Sharaa said his authorities were counting on the support of Qatar to help stop Israel from making any further advances into Syrian territory.

Israel’s army should return to “where it was before,” he said, adding Qatar “supports this view and will use all means available to exert pressure on Israel”.

On Wednesday, an Israeli air strike hit a target belonging to Syria’s new authorities for the first time, killing three people, a war monitor and a medical source said.

Earlier this month, ministers from Syria’s transitional government including top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani met with the Qatari prime minister in Doha.

Syria Qatar Syrian refugees Syrian civil war Ahmed al Sharaa Syria buffer zone Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani

Comments

200 characters

Visiting Qatar PM says to help Syria rehabilitate infrastructure

UAE confirms rollover of $2bn loan to Pakistan: SBP

PTI presents ‘Charter of Demands’ to govt: Ayaz Sadiq

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Read more stories