Kenyan shilling holds ground against dollar

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling held its ground against the dollar on Thursday, with the central bank stepping in to mop up any excess foreign exchange demand from the corporate sector, one trader at a commercial bank said.

Kenyan shilling steady against dollar, LSEG data shows

At 0839 GMT, the shilling traded at 129.25/129.75 per dollar, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.