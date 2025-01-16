AIRLINK 201.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-2.09%)
Kenyan shilling holds ground against dollar

  • The shilling traded at 129.25/129.75 per dollar
Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 02:05pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling held its ground against the dollar on Thursday, with the central bank stepping in to mop up any excess foreign exchange demand from the corporate sector, one trader at a commercial bank said.

Kenyan shilling steady against dollar, LSEG data shows

At 0839 GMT, the shilling traded at 129.25/129.75 per dollar, the same as Wednesday’s closing rate, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

