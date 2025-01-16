AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Yousaf Hussain, President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry OICCI, who called on the Minister at Finance Division Wednesday.

During the meeting, Yousaf Hussain commended the government’s efforts in ensuring macroeconomic stability, highlighting the positive impact of improved economic indicators as a result of the government’s wise and prudent policies. He expressed optimism regarding the ongoing economic recovery and its prospects moving forward.

Hussain emphasized the importance of a constructive dialogue between the government and the OICCI during the consultative process for the upcoming federal budget for FY 2024-25, scheduled for June 2024. He hoped the government would continue fostering a favourable policy framework and maintaining policy continuity, which he said were essential to further consolidating economic gains and ensuring sustained macroeconomic stability.

There’s improvement in overall business confidence: OICCI

The Finance Minister assured Hussain of the government’s commitment to engaging with the business community and taking their input into account in the budget formulation process, with a focus on supporting businesses, attracting investment, and strengthening economic growth.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working together to further enhance Pakistan’s economic prospects.

