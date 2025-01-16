Govt to promote movies, dramas, says Sharjeel

KARACHI: The Sindh government has resolved to intensify efforts to promote movies, dramas, and documentaries while encouraging artists and playwrights to raise public awareness, showcase local talent, and develop narratives opposing terrorism and extremism.

The first meeting of the Content and Production Oversight Board was held here, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. He emphasised the importance of providing special encouragement to new filmmakers and playwrights.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG (PR) Saleem Khan, Director of Films Hizbullah Memon, and Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio. Board members Qazi Asad Abid, Warda Salim, Nimra Malik, Azan Sami Khan, and Hassan Asghar Naqvi were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Memon stated that the Sindh government is committed to promoting drama, film, and other creative works to foster democratic values and cultivate a healthy society in the province. He emphasised that the establishment of the Content and Production Oversight Board aims to drive social development through these initiatives.

He stated that new writers and production houses creating innovative dramas and films will be encouraged, with necessary financial support provided to complete their projects, subject to the board’s approval.

During the meeting, DGPR Sindh Saleem Khan provided an overview of the objectives and policy guidelines for establishing the Content and Production Oversight Board.

Speaking at the meeting, Qazi Asad Abid praised the Sindh government’s efforts to establish the board and make it operational within a short timeframe. He highlighted that the primary objective of the Content and Production Oversight Board is to promote new talent.

During the meeting, members shared detailed suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the Content and Production Oversight Board. It was emphasized that production houses should submit a basic outline of their work by next week. The board will review their submissions in the next meeting.

