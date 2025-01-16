AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Indian benchmarks inch higher on IT

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes inched higher on Wednesday, led by energy and information technology stocks, although worries over slowing earnings and caution ahead of key US inflation data capped the gains.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.16% to 23,213.2, while the BSE Sensex added 0.29% to 76,724.08.

The smallcaps and midcaps rose about 0.5% each.

Global markets also held ground ahead of the US inflation data, due after the Indian markets close, which could potentially shift the US monetary policy outlook and, in turn, impact foreign flows into emerging markets such as India.

A recent batch of strong US data had increased the odds of fewer US rate cuts than expected earlier, which spurred a rally in the dollar and Treasury yields that weighed on markets globally.

The Nifty too was under pressure, sliding to a 7-month low on Monday, also the lowest point in its ongoing correction.

The modest rise in domestic benchmarks on the day is driven by a technical rebound and bargain-hunting after the recent sharp declines, said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Investors are also worried about moderating corporate earnings and overall economic growth, analysts said. Reliance, the second-heaviest stock on the benchmarks, rose 1.1%, snapping a four-session losing streak and lifting the energy index 0.8%.

Adani Green rose 2.8%, the most on the energy index, after expanding its renewable generation capacity.

The energy index has gained about 3.7% in two sessions after sliding 7.3% in the previous four.

IT stocks rose 0.8% after losing 3.5% in two days due to HCLTech’s disappointing earnings and concerns over fewer rate cuts in the US, a key market for the sector.

HDFC Asset Management advanced 4.7% after the company reported a higher quarterly profit.

