AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-16

UK inflation dips

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

LONDON: Britain’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.5 percent last month, official data on Wednesday showed, easing some pressure on the Labour government faced with economic unrest.

Analysts had forecast no change in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) from the 2.6 percent figure in November.

The latest reading from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) comes one day after finance minister Rachel Reeves was forced to defend the government’s handling of the economy following a recent spike in state borrowing costs and a hefty drop in the pound.

Reacting to the data, Reeves said “there is still work to be done to help families across the country with the cost of living”.

“I will fight every day to deliver that growth and improve living standards in every part of the UK,” she added.

Britons remain hampered by high interest rates and elevated energy bills despite the annual inflation rate retreating from a four-decade peak of above 11 percent in October 2022.

Last month, “inflation eased very slightly as hotel prices dipped” after rising in December 2023, noted chief ONS economist Grant Fitzner.

UK inflation Consumer Prices Index

