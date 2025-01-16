AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-16

Maryam says students securing 65pc and above marks to get laptops

Press Release Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to increase number of Honahar scholarships to 50,000 in next year’s budget.

Addressing the meritorious scholarship ceremony at Government College Women’s University Sialkot, she said 30,000 scholarships are being given to children, but they are less and there should be more. She asked to increase meritorious scholarships from 30,000 to 50,000. She said public money is the trust of people and should be spent on their welfare. She said very soon, the second and third year students will also get meritorious scholarships.

Chief Minister said: ”Children are getting scholarships without any discrimination across Punjab.” She said she salutes the students who continue work hard despite lack of resources, adding:” I understand the financial difficulties of the parents who educate their children.”

She highlighted: ”Going above political affiliation, scholarships are being given to everyone on merit instead of any recommendation. A hundred percent merit has been ensured”

She said: ”I can swear that I have not made even a single appointment as Chief Minister based on any body’s recommendation.”

She said Honahar Scholarship is the first and biggest scholarship program in the history of Pakistan.” She said the largest part of Pakistan’s population is youth; my biggest priority is my youth.”

Maryam Nawaz said: ”I have become a Chief Minister today due to the prayers of my parents. However, I do not think for students as a Chief Minister but as a mother.”

She said: ”All these daughters are our pride, all the topper girls here have proved that girls are not behind in any field.” She made a student sit on her seat, and thanked Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed and their team for making the Honahar Scholarship Program a success.

She said: ”It is my responsibility to fulfil all your needs. The first batch of laptops has arrived, I will come and give them to you myself very soon.” She said that all children with more than 65% marks will receive laptops.” She noted: ”I have myself selected the best laptops available in market for you.”

She said: ”One lakh e-bikes will be given to students in Punjab completely free of cost.” She asked the students to keep their eyes open, do not be misled by anyone, our red line is Pakistan.” She said not getting admission in colleges and universities for hardworking children is worrying for the state. You are all Pakistanis; the state will recognise your merit.”

She said: ”This is the last chance; should we go ahead or always go backward?” She said politics should also be seen from the perspective of merit.” She regretted: ”They used to raise slogans but till date they could not prove the theft of even a single penny.” She said:” They kept calling people thieves but there is a case of 190 million pounds against them.”

Chief Minister said:”When Punjab was attacked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they thrashed the police and Rangers personnel with nailed sticks.” She questioned can anyone go to this extent in politics?” She said those in uniform sacrifice their lives for you, they cannot tolerate ridicule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Honahar scholarships

