WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 15, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Jan-25 13-Jan-25 10-Jan-25 8-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105335 0.105558 0.10512 0.105121 Euro 0.791128 0.789263 0.794245 0.792779 Japanese yen 0.004902 0.004866 0.004877 U.K. pound 0.940975 0.937356 0.947675 0.9534 U.S. dollar 0.772209 0.773939 0.770812 0.770736 Algerian dinar 0.005679 0.005686 0.005669 0.005677 Australian dollar 0.47792 0.474657 0.477441 0.480169 Botswana pula 0.054827 0.054718 0.054805 0.055262 Brazilian real 0.127291 0.126724 0.126448 0.125701 Brunei dollar 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352 Canadian dollar 0.537338 0.537047 0.535605 Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000767 0.000768 0.000766 Czech koruna 0.031299 0.031289 0.031665 0.03155 Danish krone 0.106039 0.105792 0.106458 0.106259 Indian rupee 0.008922 0.008954 0.008974 0.008978 Israeli New Shekel 0.212671 0.210768 0.210317 0.210411 Korean won 0.000525 0.00053 0.000529 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50108 2.50587 2.49955 Malaysian ringgit 0.171545 0.171643 0.171539 0.171294 Mauritian rupee 0.01629 0.016293 0.016359 0.016478 Mexican peso 0.037702 0.037207 0.037229 0.037814 New Zealand dollar 0.432283 0.430736 0.431077 0.434001 Norwegian krone 0.067506 0.067406 0.067555 0.06754 Omani rial 2.00835 2.01285 2.00451 Peruvian sol 0.204667 0.205071 0.204114 Philippine peso 0.013164 0.013265 0.013174 0.013266 Polish zloty 0.185369 0.184693 0.186119 0.186461 Qatari riyal 0.212145 0.212621 0.211741 Russian ruble 0.007465 0.007535 0.007563 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205922 0.206384 0.20553 Singapore dollar 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352 South African rand 0.040738 0.040374 0.040704 0.040979 Swedish krona 0.068722 0.068599 0.069083 0.068862 Swiss franc 0.842517 0.844174 0.843339 0.845059 Thai baht 0.022258 0.022256 0.022278 0.022267 Trinidadian dollar 0.114264 0.114464 0.113896 0.114163 U.A.E. dirham 0.210268 0.210739 0.209867 Uruguayan peso 0.017565 0.017558 0.017534 0.017543 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

