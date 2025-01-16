AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-16

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 15, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Jan-25      13-Jan-25      10-Jan-25       8-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105335       0.105558        0.10512       0.105121
Euro                             0.791128       0.789263       0.794245       0.792779
Japanese yen                     0.004902                      0.004866       0.004877
U.K. pound                       0.940975       0.937356       0.947675         0.9534
U.S. dollar                      0.772209       0.773939       0.770812       0.770736
Algerian dinar                   0.005679       0.005686       0.005669       0.005677
Australian dollar                 0.47792       0.474657       0.477441       0.480169
Botswana pula                    0.054827       0.054718       0.054805       0.055262
Brazilian real                   0.127291       0.126724       0.126448       0.125701
Brunei dollar                    0.563615       0.563438       0.563294       0.564352
Canadian dollar                  0.537338       0.537047                      0.535605
Chilean peso                     0.000762       0.000767       0.000768       0.000766
Czech koruna                     0.031299       0.031289       0.031665        0.03155
Danish krone                     0.106039       0.105792       0.106458       0.106259
Indian rupee                     0.008922       0.008954       0.008974       0.008978
Israeli New Shekel               0.212671       0.210768       0.210317       0.210411
Korean won                       0.000525        0.00053       0.000529        0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.50108        2.50587                       2.49955
Malaysian ringgit                0.171545       0.171643       0.171539       0.171294
Mauritian rupee                   0.01629       0.016293       0.016359       0.016478
Mexican peso                     0.037702       0.037207       0.037229       0.037814
New Zealand dollar               0.432283       0.430736       0.431077       0.434001
Norwegian krone                  0.067506       0.067406       0.067555        0.06754
Omani rial                        2.00835        2.01285                       2.00451
Peruvian sol                     0.204667       0.205071                      0.204114
Philippine peso                  0.013164       0.013265       0.013174       0.013266
Polish zloty                     0.185369       0.184693       0.186119       0.186461
Qatari riyal                     0.212145       0.212621                      0.211741
Russian ruble                    0.007465       0.007535       0.007563
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.205922       0.206384                       0.20553
Singapore dollar                 0.563615       0.563438       0.563294       0.564352
South African rand               0.040738       0.040374       0.040704       0.040979
Swedish krona                    0.068722       0.068599       0.069083       0.068862
Swiss franc                      0.842517       0.844174       0.843339       0.845059
Thai baht                        0.022258       0.022256       0.022278       0.022267
Trinidadian dollar               0.114264       0.114464       0.113896       0.114163
U.A.E. dirham                    0.210268       0.210739                      0.209867
Uruguayan peso                   0.017565       0.017558       0.017534       0.017543
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Senate panel told: Exporters fail to avail CPFTA-II opportunities

PD orders NPGCL to remove CEO

Read more stories