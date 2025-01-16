WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 15, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 14-Jan-25 13-Jan-25 10-Jan-25 8-Jan-25
Chinese yuan 0.105335 0.105558 0.10512 0.105121
Euro 0.791128 0.789263 0.794245 0.792779
Japanese yen 0.004902 0.004866 0.004877
U.K. pound 0.940975 0.937356 0.947675 0.9534
U.S. dollar 0.772209 0.773939 0.770812 0.770736
Algerian dinar 0.005679 0.005686 0.005669 0.005677
Australian dollar 0.47792 0.474657 0.477441 0.480169
Botswana pula 0.054827 0.054718 0.054805 0.055262
Brazilian real 0.127291 0.126724 0.126448 0.125701
Brunei dollar 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352
Canadian dollar 0.537338 0.537047 0.535605
Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000767 0.000768 0.000766
Czech koruna 0.031299 0.031289 0.031665 0.03155
Danish krone 0.106039 0.105792 0.106458 0.106259
Indian rupee 0.008922 0.008954 0.008974 0.008978
Israeli New Shekel 0.212671 0.210768 0.210317 0.210411
Korean won 0.000525 0.00053 0.000529 0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar 2.50108 2.50587 2.49955
Malaysian ringgit 0.171545 0.171643 0.171539 0.171294
Mauritian rupee 0.01629 0.016293 0.016359 0.016478
Mexican peso 0.037702 0.037207 0.037229 0.037814
New Zealand dollar 0.432283 0.430736 0.431077 0.434001
Norwegian krone 0.067506 0.067406 0.067555 0.06754
Omani rial 2.00835 2.01285 2.00451
Peruvian sol 0.204667 0.205071 0.204114
Philippine peso 0.013164 0.013265 0.013174 0.013266
Polish zloty 0.185369 0.184693 0.186119 0.186461
Qatari riyal 0.212145 0.212621 0.211741
Russian ruble 0.007465 0.007535 0.007563
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205922 0.206384 0.20553
Singapore dollar 0.563615 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352
South African rand 0.040738 0.040374 0.040704 0.040979
Swedish krona 0.068722 0.068599 0.069083 0.068862
Swiss franc 0.842517 0.844174 0.843339 0.845059
Thai baht 0.022258 0.022256 0.022278 0.022267
Trinidadian dollar 0.114264 0.114464 0.113896 0.114163
U.A.E. dirham 0.210268 0.210739 0.209867
Uruguayan peso 0.017565 0.017558 0.017534 0.017543
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
