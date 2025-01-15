AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher ahead of US CPI

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 07:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday ahead of highly anticipated U.S. consumer price index data, which could potentially reshape the outlook for monetary policy in the world’s largest economy.

The upcoming data holds significant implications for markets, with forecasts of a modest 0.2% increase in the core measure. A strong reading of 0.3% or more could see the relentless selling in global stocks and bonds resume.

Overnight, U.S. producer price data for December was surprisingly tame, with the core measure flat in the month.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Federal Reserve’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank rising 2.8%, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) advanced 1.5%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco and Maaden are signing a preliminary agreement that could result in them establishing a joint venture for mineral exploration and extraction, Aramco’s upstream president Nasir Al-Naimi said on Wednesday.

However, shares of Aramco concluded flat.

Most Gulf shares gain as Gaza ceasefire hopes rise; Egypt snaps losing streak

Dubai’s mains share index nudged 0.1% higher, helped by a 4.4% jump in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets -crept higher as the market focused on potential supply disruptions from sanctions on Russian tankers, though gains were tempered by a lack of clarity on their impact.

The Qatari benchmark gained 0.4%, led by a 1.2% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).

After trading hours, QIB reported a net profit of 4.61 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) for 2024, a 7% increase year-on-year.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.5%, extending gains from the previous session when it snapped a five-day losing streak.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.3% to 12,212
 Abu Dhabi       up 0.2% to 9,513
 Dubai           added 0.1% to 5,251
 QATAR           gained 0.4% to 10,429
 EGYPT           leapt 1.5% to 29,390
 BAHRAIN         was flat at 1,895
 OMAN            lost 0.1% to 4,605
 KUWAIT          was up 0.1% to 8,010
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets end higher ahead of US CPI

Govt cuts tariff on charging stations by 45%: Awais Leghari

Pakistan rejects India’s ‘fictitious claims’ regarding IIOJK

KSE-100 snaps 3-session rally, closes lower by 308 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Khairpur’s Kharo-1 well

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited appoints Zubair Shaikh as interim CEO

MCB’s Nauman Chughtai gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,900 in Pakistan

World Bank’s $20bn pledge reflects confidence in Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

Read more stories