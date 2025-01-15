Recorder headlines

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 15
|
278.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 15
|
278.70
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 15
|
157.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 15
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 15
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Jan 15
|
1.03
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 14
|
5,842.91
|
Nasdaq / Jan 14
|
19,044.39
|
Dow Jones / Jan 14
|
42,518.28
|
India Sensex / Jan 15
|
76,746.81
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 15
|
38,379.49
|
Hang Seng / Jan 15
|
19,223.49
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 15
|
8,250.76
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 15
|
20,345.48
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 9
|
237,483
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 14
|
18,785
|
Petrol/Litre / Jan 15
|
252.66
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 15
|
77.93
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 15
|
2,681.51
|
Diesel/Litre / Jan 15
|
258.34
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jan 15
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
6.67
▲ 1.00 (17.64%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Jan 15
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
5
▲ 0.50 (11.11%)
|
Service Textile / Jan 15
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
15.13
▲ 1.38 (10.04%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Jan 15
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
12.29
▲ 1.12 (10.03%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Jan 15
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
11.65
▲ 1.06 (10.01%)
|
Arif Habib Ltd. / Jan 15
Arif Habib Limited(AHL)
|
60.96
▲ 5.54 (10.00%)
|
BF Biosciences / Jan 15
BF Biosciences Limited(BFBIO)
|
231.30
▲ 21.03 (10.00%)
|
Dandot Cement / Jan 15
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
14.74
▲ 1.34 (10.00%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Jan 15
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
17.49
▲ 1.59 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Fateh Ind. / Jan 15
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
120.60
▼ -13.34 (-9.96%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Jan 15
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
13.50
▼ -1.49 (-9.94%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Jan 15
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
34
▼ -3.39 (-9.07%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Jan 15
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
3.07
▼ -0.30 (-8.90%)
|
United Brands / Jan 15
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
21.03
▼ -2.05 (-8.88%)
|
Sana Ind / Jan 15
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
30.50
▼ -2.93 (-8.76%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jan 15
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.85
▼ -0.94 (-8.71%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Jan 15
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
29.10
▼ -2.65 (-8.35%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Jan 15
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
18.23
▼ -1.59 (-8.02%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
68,146,464
▲ 0.02
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 15
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
56,632,089
▲ 1.60
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 15
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
43,068,457
▼ -0.16
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
33,447,471
▼ -0.07
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Jan 15
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
29,612,532
▲ 2.51
|
Sui South Gas / Jan 15
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
26,679,632
▼ -1.17
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 15
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
26,398,810
▼ -0.28
|
Telecard Limited / Jan 15
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
19,836,175
▼ -0.31
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 15
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
17,696,558
▼ -0.32
