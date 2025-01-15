Corn and soybeans tread water as US farmers sell into high prices

CANBERRA: Chicago corn and soybean futures hovered just below multi-month highs on Wednesday, as US farmers stepped up their selling and took the momentum out of a price rally.

Soybeans rise for fourth session on Latam dryness, corn down

Wheat prices fell slightly without strong upward pressure from rising corn prices.

Fundamentals

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $4.75-1/2 a bushel at 0126 GMT after reaching $4.80, its highest since December 2023, on Tuesday.

CBOT soybeans rose 0.1% to $10.48-1/4 a bushel after touching $10.64, their highest since October last year, on Tuesday.

Wheat dipped 0.1% to $5.46 a bushel.

Corn and soy futures surged after the US Department of Agriculture on Friday cut its estimates for US 2024 corn and soybean production and end-of-season stockpiles by more than analysts had expected.

Traders said farmers had begun taking advantage of higher prices to sell. Expectations that rain could aid Argentine crops stressed by a heat wave were also a drag on prices.

Speculators were again net buyers of corn and soy on Tuesday, albeit at a much smaller scale than on Friday or Monday, traders said. Funds have a hefty net long position in CBOT corn, leaving the market vulnerable to long liquidation, but are net short in soybeans.

Weighing on soybean prices is the start of Brazil’s harvest. State crop agency Conab said on Tuesday Brazil would produce a record-breaking 166.32 million metric tons. Private forecasters predict a harvest as large as 173 million tons.

Conab also slightly lowered its Brazilian corn production forecast to 119.55 million tons.

Brazilian soybeans are cheaper than US beans. Exporter group ANEC raised its export forecast for Brazil in January to 2.19 million tons.