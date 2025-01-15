AIRLINK 201.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.45%)
BOP 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.89%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.74%)
HUBC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.24%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
OGDC 223.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.38%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
PAEL 42.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 192.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 42.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.51%)
PTC 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
SEARL 105.47 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.15%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 69.05 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (4.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
BR100 12,102 Increased By 62 (0.52%)
BR30 37,051 Increased By 362.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 115,445 Increased By 641.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 36,245 Increased By 142.3 (0.39%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan likely to miss primary budget surplus target for FY2025, sources say

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 08:08am

TOKYO: Japan is likely to miss achieving its goal of running a primary budget surplus by the next fiscal year, according to three sources with knowledge of fresh fiscal estimates, as the minority government faces increasing pressure for more spending.

The new estimate, to be released this week, knocks the government’s forecast made in July last year for delivering a primary budget surplus by the fiscal year starting in April.

It would have marked the first surplus since the goal was introduced in early 2000s.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter is still private.

With debt at more than twice the size of its economy, Japan faces an urgent task of fixing its tattered public finances, especially as the Bank of Japan is dialling back its decade-long, ultra-loose monetary policy that has kept borrowing costs near zero.

However, the ruling coalition’s loss of a parliamentary majority has raised pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government to expand the budget to appease voters and the opposition, prompting it to compile an extra budget with 13.9 trillion yen ($88.06 billion) spending late last year.

Japan’s economy minister vows to coordinate policy with BOJ

The primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt-servicing costs, is a key gauge of how much policy measures can be financed without issuing debt.

The target dates for a surplus have been pushed back several times.

Japan Bank of Japan Japan’s Nippon Steel Japan budget surplus

Comments

200 characters

Japan likely to miss primary budget surplus target for FY2025, sources say

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Read more stories