Spot rate unchanged amid slow business

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

