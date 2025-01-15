JI to stage protest demo before BIEK

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded an end to what it called “education apartheid”, announcing a protest demonstration outside the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on January 16 to denounce alleged results manipulations.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar on Tuesday strongly criticised the state of education in Karachi, terming the situation “unacceptable” as the future of 80 percent of students in the city hangs in the balance.

He urged the affected students and their parents to join the protest against the controversial results of the intermediate first-year examinations on Wednesday.

