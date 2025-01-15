AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-15

Hyundai Pakistan introduces ‘SONATA N Line’

Press Release Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motors (Private) Limited (HNMPL) successfully launched the highly anticipated Hyundai SONATA N Line, a true icon of power, elegance, innovation, and technology. This marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive landscape.

The SONATA N Line showcases unparalleled performance combined with a sleek design, featuring a 2.5L turbocharged engine that delivers an impressive 290 horsepower and 422 Nm of torque.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, it promises an exhilarating driving experience. Equipped with over 20 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including cutting-edge safety and convenience features, this sporty sedan redefines excellence on the road.

Speaking at the launch, Hassan Mansha, Chairman of Hyundai Nishat Motors, said, “As we welcome a new year, the SONATA N Line reflects our vision for the future and our passion for innovation. It’s more than just a car—it’s a statement of style, technology, and performance, crafted to inspire and excite. We’re committed to creating experiences that resonate with the modern driver and look forward to a year of driving innovation together.”

Yamada Masaqi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyundai Nishat Motors, added, “The SONATA N Line is the epitome of Hyundai’s innovation and performance. With its unmatched blend of style, technology, and power, it has been designed to captivate the modern driver.”

Sohail Nawaz, Chief Operating Officer (COO), commented, “This launch sets a new benchmark in Pakistan’s premium sedan market. The SONATA N Line’s advanced features, and dynamic design, cater perfectly to the evolving demands of car enthusiasts.”

Malik Adnan, Senior General Manager of Sales and Marketing, noted, “The SONATA N Line is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to excellence, delivering not only exceptional performance but also a uniquely elevated driving experience.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

