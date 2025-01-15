WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 14, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Jan-25 10-Jan-25 8-Jan-25 7-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105558 0.10512 0.105121 0.104663 Euro 0.789263 0.794245 0.792779 0.797061 Japanese yen 0.004866 0.004877 0.004848 U.K. pound 0.937356 0.947675 0.9534 0.961719 U.S. dollar 0.773939 0.770812 0.770736 0.766921 Algerian dinar 0.005686 0.005669 0.005677 0.005667 Australian dollar 0.474657 0.477441 0.480169 0.480016 Botswana pula 0.054718 0.054805 0.055262 0.055295 Brazilian real 0.126724 0.126448 0.125701 0.126273 Brunei dollar 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352 0.562053 Canadian dollar 0.537047 0.535605 Chilean peso 0.000767 0.000768 0.000766 0.000759 Czech koruna 0.031289 0.031665 0.03155 0.031722 Danish krone 0.105792 0.106458 0.106259 0.106857 Indian rupee 0.008954 0.008974 0.008978 0.008947 Israeli New Shekel 0.210768 0.210317 0.210411 0.211448 Korean won 0.00053 0.000529 0.00053 0.000521 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50587 2.49955 2.48839 Malaysian ringgit 0.171643 0.171539 0.171294 0.170049 Mauritian rupee 0.016293 0.016359 0.016478 0.016385 Mexican peso 0.037207 0.037229 0.037814 0.037698 New Zealand dollar 0.430736 0.431077 0.434001 0.433004 Norwegian krone 0.067406 0.067555 0.06754 0.067902 Omani rial 2.01285 2.00451 1.99459 Peruvian sol 0.205071 0.204114 Philippine peso 0.013265 0.013174 0.013266 0.013164 Polish zloty 0.184693 0.186119 0.186461 0.188109 Qatari riyal 0.212621 0.211741 0.210693 Russian ruble 0.007535 0.007563 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206384 0.20553 0.204512 Singapore dollar 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352 0.562053 South African rand 0.040374 0.040704 0.040979 0.041206 Swedish krona 0.068599 0.069083 0.068862 0.069461 Swiss franc 0.844174 0.843339 0.845059 0.846491 Thai baht 0.022256 0.022278 0.022267 0.02218 Trinidadian dollar 0.114464 0.113896 0.114163 U.A.E. dirham 0.210739 0.209867 0.208828 Uruguayan peso 0.017558 0.017534 0.017543 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

