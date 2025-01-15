WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 14, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Jan-25 10-Jan-25 8-Jan-25 7-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105558 0.10512 0.105121 0.104663
Euro 0.789263 0.794245 0.792779 0.797061
Japanese yen 0.004866 0.004877 0.004848
U.K. pound 0.937356 0.947675 0.9534 0.961719
U.S. dollar 0.773939 0.770812 0.770736 0.766921
Algerian dinar 0.005686 0.005669 0.005677 0.005667
Australian dollar 0.474657 0.477441 0.480169 0.480016
Botswana pula 0.054718 0.054805 0.055262 0.055295
Brazilian real 0.126724 0.126448 0.125701 0.126273
Brunei dollar 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352 0.562053
Canadian dollar 0.537047 0.535605
Chilean peso 0.000767 0.000768 0.000766 0.000759
Czech koruna 0.031289 0.031665 0.03155 0.031722
Danish krone 0.105792 0.106458 0.106259 0.106857
Indian rupee 0.008954 0.008974 0.008978 0.008947
Israeli New Shekel 0.210768 0.210317 0.210411 0.211448
Korean won 0.00053 0.000529 0.00053 0.000521
Kuwaiti dinar 2.50587 2.49955 2.48839
Malaysian ringgit 0.171643 0.171539 0.171294 0.170049
Mauritian rupee 0.016293 0.016359 0.016478 0.016385
Mexican peso 0.037207 0.037229 0.037814 0.037698
New Zealand dollar 0.430736 0.431077 0.434001 0.433004
Norwegian krone 0.067406 0.067555 0.06754 0.067902
Omani rial 2.01285 2.00451 1.99459
Peruvian sol 0.205071 0.204114
Philippine peso 0.013265 0.013174 0.013266 0.013164
Polish zloty 0.184693 0.186119 0.186461 0.188109
Qatari riyal 0.212621 0.211741 0.210693
Russian ruble 0.007535 0.007563
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.206384 0.20553 0.204512
Singapore dollar 0.563438 0.563294 0.564352 0.562053
South African rand 0.040374 0.040704 0.040979 0.041206
Swedish krona 0.068599 0.069083 0.068862 0.069461
Swiss franc 0.844174 0.843339 0.845059 0.846491
Thai baht 0.022256 0.022278 0.022267 0.02218
Trinidadian dollar 0.114464 0.113896 0.114163
U.A.E. dirham 0.210739 0.209867 0.208828
Uruguayan peso 0.017558 0.017534 0.017543
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
