WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal was right on the brink, adding that parties are awaiting final word from Hamas.

“It’s right on the brink. It’s closer than it’s ever been before. But, right now, as we sit here, we await final word from Hamas on its acceptance, and until we get that word, we’ll remain on the brink,” Blinken said during an event at the Atlantic Council.