Glitzy Oscars nominees' lunch cancelled after LA wildfires

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2025 04:10pm
Takashi Yamazaki, holds a Godzilla figure next to the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for ‘Godzilla Minus One’ in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES, United States: The body that awards the Oscars said Monday it was cancelling its ritzy nominees’ luncheon, as Los Angeles grapples with enormous wildfires that have crippled the city.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also moved its nomination announcement online, as Hollywood tries to navigate the sombre mood at a time it would usually be in full red carpet throttle.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.

“The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

The names of Oscar finalists will now be announced in a virtual event on January 23, while the nominees’ luncheon – a Champagne-swilling celebration of all those up for statuettes – is off, the Academy said.

Huge fires have razed whole communities around Los Angeles, killing at least 24 people and destroying thousands of structures.

Seven days after the blazes erupted, 92,000 people remain displaced, with widespread evacuation orders still in place.

Stars including Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson and Billy Crystal lost their homes to the fires, and production was halted for TV and film.

The industry is weighing how to navigate its just-started award season – an endless series of swanky premieres, galas and prize-giving ceremonies.

Hollywood insiders are wary of appearing tone deaf to the suffering of a city that is home to many of the 680,000 people who work in TV and film.

‘Hacks’ actress Jean Smart has advocated scrapping the entire season.

“With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters,” Smart wrote on Instagram.

But the Academy said Monday that it would go ahead with its gala evening, the traditional finale to the season of gong-giving, hinting first responders would be present at the Dolby Theatre on March 2.

“Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry,” a statement said.

“We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.”

Glitzy Oscars nominees’ lunch cancelled after LA wildfires

