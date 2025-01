LONDON: British government bond yields fell in early trade on Tuesday, following US and euro zone debt, after hitting multi-year highs this month on worries about inflation at home and in the United States, weak growth and high government borrowing.

Ten-year gilt yields opened about 4 basis points lower at 4.853%, below a peak of 4.925% struck on Jan. 9 which was its highest since 2008.

Two- and 30-year gilt yields were down about 3 bps.