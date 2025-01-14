AIRLINK 201.10 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.8%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FCCL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.71%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.93%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
OGDC 223.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.04%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
SEARL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.53%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.72%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,920 Increased By 689.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 36,156 Increased By 171.8 (0.48%)
S&P lowers Nissan’s outlook to negative, affirms BB+ ratings

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 01:43pm

TOKYO: S&P Global Ratings revised Nissan Motor’s credit outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its BB+ rating, as it expected it would take the Japanese automaker longer to improve its business performance.

“The negative outlook reflects our view that the company’s creditworthiness will continue to deteriorate if profitability does not improve and positive free cash flow is not secured,” S&P said in a statement.

S&P upgrades Turkiye’s credit rating to BB-

Nissan has increased sales incentives in a bid to correct high inventory levels, which have risen due to a slowdown in car sales in North America, the company’s main market, S&P said.

