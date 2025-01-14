Ukraine strikes Russia with massive drone and ATACMS attack, Russian Telegram channels

MOSCOW: Ukraine struck Russian regions with a massive drone attack and with US-made ATACMS missiles overnight, according to Russian Telegram channels and pro-Russian war bloggers.

The Shot Telegram channel said that Russia had downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones and five ATACMS missiles.

“The enemy has organized a massive combined strike on the territory of the Russian regions,” the Two Majors war blogger said.

The Russian defence ministry, which reports on such attacks, made no immediate comment. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the reports.

In the Russian city of Engels, home to an air base where Russia’s nuclear bombers are based, Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said an industrial enterprise had been damaged by a drone but gave no more details.

Busargin said that classes in schools in Saratov and Engels would be held remotely.

Flight restrictions were imposed in Kazan, Saratov, Penza and Ulyanovsk, Russia’s aviation watchdog said.