AIRLINK 200.16 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.32%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FLYNG 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 127.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.74%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 222.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.89%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.17%)
PTC 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
SYM 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.03%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72.2 (0.6%)
BR30 36,801 Increased By 117 (0.32%)
KSE100 114,955 Increased By 724.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 36,168 Increased By 184.5 (0.51%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm trades lower on profit booking after 2-session rally

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Tuesday as investors booked profit after two sessions of sharp gains on lower palm oil stocks and rising oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,496 ringgit ($999.11) a metric ton by the midday break.

“The market is currently navigating a critical juncture, with bullish momentum supported by lower palm oil stocks and rising oil prices.

However, concerns over palm oil’s price premium relative to soybean oil are still keeping the market in check,“ said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks declined for a third straight month in December 2024, falling 6.91% to 1.71 million metric tons, while crude palm oil production fell 8.3% and exports plunged 9.97%, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed.

Cargo surveyors estimated Malaysian palm oil exports to have fallen between 21.4% and 26.8% during the Jan. 1-10 period from a month earlier.

Oil prices eased but remained near four-month highs as the impact of fresh US sanctions on Russian oil remained the market’s key focus. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm ends higher on soyoil strength at Dalian and Chicago

China’s soybean oil and meal futures logged their biggest daily rise since 2023 on Monday, while rapeseed meal and palm oil contracts also jumped, following a rally in the Chicago soy complex after the release of US Department of Agriculture’s crop data.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.57%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.51% and its palm oil contract added 0.71%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.18% against the US dollar, making the commodity a tad expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil still targets 4,646 ringgit per ton, the peak of a wave B, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm trades lower on profit booking after 2-session rally

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories