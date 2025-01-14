AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.75%)
American hope Fritz marches through, Navarro survives Stearns scare

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 12:04pm
USA's Taylor Fritz hits a return against compatriot Jenson Brooksby during their men's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
USA’s Taylor Fritz hits a return against compatriot Jenson Brooksby during their men’s singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2025. Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Fourth seed Taylor Fritz made a strong start in his bid to end the 22-year Grand Slam drought for American men with a resounding 6-2 6-0 6-3 victory over compatriot Jenson Brooksby at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Emma Navarro had an altogether tougher time in another of the three all-American ties on day three at Melbourne Park, the women’s eighth seed surviving a major scare to beat Peyton Stearns 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 in a marathon encounter.

There were also wins in the bright sunshine for 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina, former men’s world number six Matteo Berrettini and 13th seed Holger Rune.

Fritz is considered best placed to end America’s long wait for a major men’s prize after reaching finals at the US Open and the year-ending tour championships in 2024.

The 27-year-old played an integral part in the United States winning the United Cup to kick off the new season and continued his fine form with in 106-minute drubbing of Brooksby on John Cain Arena.

Brooksby, returning from two years on the sidelines after having operations on both wrists and serving a 13-month doping suspension, fought until the bitter end but was no match for Fritz, who sealed the victory with his 34th winner.

Frances Tiafoe vomits on court during five-set marathon win

“I’m super happy with how the match went today,” said Fritz, who will next face qualifier Cristian Garin. “It’s never easy playing that first match in a slam so there were some nerves.”

Navarro was on the back foot for almost the entirety of her three hour, 20 minute clash on Rod Laver Arena with world number 46 Stearns before rallying from a break down to win the final four games of the third set and claim victory.

“Crazy match today,” Navarro said after sealing the deal with an emphatic backhand winner.

“I was just trying to make the most of the skills I had today, maybe wasn’t my best, but she played really well and it feels really special to get the win.”

Berrettini came from a set down to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 6-3 and claim his first win at Melbourne Park since his run to the semi-finals in 2022.

His reward is a second-round tie against Dane Rune, who was tested over five sets by China’s Zhang Zhizhen before running out a 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-4 winner.

Raducanu reached the second round for the fourth year in a row but her 7-6(4) 7-6(2) win over 26th seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova was not all smooth sailing.

The 22-year-old, playing her first match since last September, racked up 15 double faults over the contest, including one as she blew a 30-0 lead when serving for the match.

She rallied with some brilliant tennis in the subsequent tiebreak to set up a second-round clash with American Amanda Anisimova, who earlier beat Argentine Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2 6-3.

“I think I’m very proud of how I fought and how I overcame certain situations in that match,” said Raducanu.

“I’m not sure what I changed in my serve today. I think it had a mind of its own.”



