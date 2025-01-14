AIRLINK 196.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.63%)
BOP 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.21%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.02%)
FCCL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.85%)
FFL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.85%)
HUBC 128.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
MLCF 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
OGDC 223.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.59%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 193.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.28%)
PRL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.78%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
SEARL 101.80 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.93%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.92 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.65%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.53%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 12,009 Increased By 41.8 (0.35%)
BR30 36,774 Increased By 90.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,563 Increased By 333 (0.29%)
KSE30 36,044 Increased By 60.5 (0.17%)
Markets

Australia shares snap 3-day losing run as miners, energy stocks gain

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 10:48am

Australian shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, with miners and energy companies leading the gains on strong underlying commodity prices. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 8,228.9 points by 2335 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 1.2% lower on Monday.

Heavyweight miners gained 0.8%, the highest since Dec. 18, 2024, after iron ore prices hit more than two-week high as revived hopes of more stimulus from top buyer China boosted sentiment.

Sector major BHP added 0.9%, while smaller peer Rio Tinto gained 1%.

Energy stocks extended their gains from Monday to jump 0.8%, boosted by rising global oil prices on expectations that wider US sanctions on Russian oil would force buyers in India and China to seek other suppliers.

The sub-index hit the highest since Oct. 17, 2024, with Woodside Energy rising 0.8%.

Brent crude futures edged up 1.43% to $80.90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 0.01% to $78.81 per barrel.

Financials also busted a three-session losing run to rise 0.3%.

Australian shares fall as miners offset real estate and healthcare gains

The “Big Four” banks advanced between 0.1% and 0.4%. Investors are awaiting the local employment data due later in the day for cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy stance.

A strong jobs data could further defer rate cuts.

Health stocks ascended 0.2% after declining for two days, while real estate stocks added 1.1%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks snapped five sessions of gains to fall 0.5% on lower bullion prices. Gold fell 0.01% to $2,662.20.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rebounded, rising 0.2% to 12,847.27 by 2335 GMT.

