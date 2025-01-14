AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Indian rupee unlikely to find support in Asia FX’s slight recovery

Reuters Published January 14, 2025 Updated January 14, 2025 08:34am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee’s spiral is likely to persist on Tuesday despite the mild recovery in its Asian peers and a pause in the dollar index’s rally.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.60 to the U.S. dollar, marking a new lifetime low and down from 86.5750 in the previous session.

Asian currencies nudged higher and the dollar index was at 109.64, easing after scaling 110 on Monday. Brent crude was just shy of $81, having rallied 8% this month so far.

The rupee slid 0.70% on Monday, the biggest drop in over two years and taking its decline to 1.1% this month.

Its demand has been hurt by the dollar’s overall strength in the lead-up to Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president next week, the possibility of India’s central bank cutting rates next month to boost sluggish growth and an unexpected pickup in the currency’s volatility.

India rupee little changed

“Add to this the move higher in oil prices and it would seem that we will just keep moving higher (on dollar/rupee) pair,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“That obviously is not how things work. There will come a level, which I think is nearby, at which it no longer will make sense to long (buy dollar/rupee).”

The dollar’s direction over the next few weeks is likely to be dictated by the monthly U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday and what Trump does after he takes office on Jan. 20.

The dollar rallied significantly on Trump’s pledge that he would impose high tariffs on the country’s trading partners.

The extent to which Trump follows through will be a key for the dollar.

Indian rupee

