AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia consumer sentiment index dips 0.7% in Jan

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 08:07am

SYDNEY: Australian consumer sentiment dipped for a second month in January as financial stress dominated at the start of the new year, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting spending will remain subdued in the near term.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment fell 0.7% in January from December, when it dropped 2.0%. The index was still up 13.8% on a year ago, but at 92.1 showed pessimists again outnumbered optimists.

The cautious outlook should reassure the Reserve Bank of Australia that consumers are not about to rush out spending and stoke inflation, leaving the door open for some easing in monetary policy in coming months.

The breakdown of the survey showed the biggest stumbling block was the assessment of family finances compared to a year ago, which sank 7.8% to 77.7 in December as high mortgage rates outweighed the impact of tax cuts in 2024.

The outlook, at least, was brighter with the index of family finances for the next 12 months rising 1.1% to 104.4, showing optimists were in the majority.

“The consumer mood has soured for two months in a row and remains on the pessimistic side,” said Westpac chief economist Luci Ellis.

Australia’s core inflation slows, keeping door open to Feb rate cut

“However, sentiment is still less negative than a year ago and some components suggest that consumers expect things to continue to improve from here.”

The survey’s measure of the economic outlook for the next 12 months was flat in December, while the outlook for the next five years edged up by 0.7%.

The measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item rose 1.8%, though it remains historically weak at 90.8.

Australian consumer price inflation Australia consumer

Comments

200 characters

Australia consumer sentiment index dips 0.7% in Jan

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories