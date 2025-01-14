SMEDA agrees with PITB to enhance SME Registration Portal

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has agreed with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to enhance the efficacy of its Small and Medium Enterprise Registration Portal (SMERP).

SMEDA CEO Socrat Aman Rana and PITB Director General (GDS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a signing ceremony held here on Monday. A large number of representatives from the business community, the banking industry and the public sector were also present on this occasion.

Highlighting the key objectives of the agreement, the SMEDA CEO said that SMEDA was already operating a PITB-developed SMERP, which required further development and enhancement for the addition of advanced features, integrations, mobile applications and expansion. “SMEDA and PITB, after having a mutual understanding of the requirement, have agreed to accomplish a set scope of work as a joint venture,” he added.

“The agreement with PITB would add value to SMERP, which will not only improve SME certification and grant management system but would also upgrade One Window/Mobile App facility, SME Registry’s networking with other useful data resources and e-commerce platform linkages with many more online services,” he said.

The PITB DG (GDS), while exchanging the documents of agreement with CEO SMEDA, assured to achieve the objectives and goals assigned by SMEDA in the given scope of work. He appreciated that in the era of Information Technology, SMEDA was endeavouring hard to provide local SMEs with world-class online facilities.

