AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-14

Thin trading on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained tight and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem...
Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained tight and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Approximately, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund and 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Thin trading on cotton market

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories